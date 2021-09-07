4-Day Weather Forecast For Monument

MONUMENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Haze High 102 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze High 98 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 9 Haze High 94 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.