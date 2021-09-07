Fort Apache Daily Weather Forecast
FORT APACHE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0