Wilsey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WILSEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
