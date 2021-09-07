Weather Forecast For Ukiah
UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 92 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 90 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 85 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
