Best Buy's Labor Day weekend sale might be done, but that doesn't mean the savings are. You've got a whole new set of deals that can save you some good money. For example, take a look at the Linksys MR9600 AX6000 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router on sale for $249.99 today. That's the lowest price on this router anywhere, $50 off what Best Buy normally sells it for, and $20 off its regular price at other retailers. It's even going for as much as $300 in some places like B&H. The price expires at the end of the day, but it's a nice chunk of change to save if you're looking for a router upgrade.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO