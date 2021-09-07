Daily Weather Forecast For Orient
ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
