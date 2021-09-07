CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orient, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Orient

Orient Journal
Orient Journal
 8 days ago

ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bofxs4E00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orient, SD
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Newsbreak#Nws
NBC News

504-pound alligator suspected of killing Louisiana man during Ida found with human remains in stomach

Authorities captured a 504-pound alligator suspected of attacking and killing a 71-year-old man in Louisiana during Hurricane Ida. The 12-foot reptile was found in the Avery Estates area near Slidell, a city on Lake Pontchartrain across from New Orleans, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. It was close to the location where Timothy Satterlee Sr., a man who survived the devastating wrath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, went missing in Ida floodwaters on Aug. 30.
LOUISIANA STATE
Orient Journal

Orient Journal

Orient, SD
0
Followers
159
Post
49
Views
ABOUT

With Orient Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy