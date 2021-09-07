Weather Forecast For Palmdale
PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, September 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
