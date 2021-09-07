Daily Weather Forecast For Farlington
FARLINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
