Soda Springs, CA

Soda Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Soda Springs Post
 8 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0bofxAfc00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Haze

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Haze

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

