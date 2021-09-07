Soda Springs Daily Weather Forecast
SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
