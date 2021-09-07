Mitchell Weather Forecast
MITCHELL, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
