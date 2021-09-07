Leadore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 9
Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
