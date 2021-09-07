Paynes Creek Daily Weather Forecast
PAYNES CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 100 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 101 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
