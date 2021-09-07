4-Day Weather Forecast For Elk City
ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 88 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, September 9
Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0