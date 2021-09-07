CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckland, AK

A rainy Tuesday in Buckland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 8 days ago

(BUCKLAND, AK) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Buckland, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buckland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bofx1oK00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 53 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

