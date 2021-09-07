Weather Forecast For Sharon
SHARON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- 8 to 20 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
