Paisley Weather Forecast
PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 93 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
