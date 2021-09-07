Paisley Weather Forecast

PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight High 93 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 91 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, September 9 Haze High 88 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Haze High 82 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



