Weather Forecast For Imlay
IMLAY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke
- High 98 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Smoke
- High 98 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 96 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0