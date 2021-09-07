A rainy Tuesday in Brevig Mission — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BREVIG MISSION, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Brevig Mission Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brevig Mission:

Tuesday, September 7 Light Rain High 49 °F, low 41 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Light rain likely then areas of fog during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 51 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 51 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Light Rain Likely High 47 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



