4-Day Weather Forecast For Index
INDEX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
