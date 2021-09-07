Weather Forecast For Capay
CAPAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 104 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
