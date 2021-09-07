New Leipzig Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
