New Leipzig Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 31 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 28 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.