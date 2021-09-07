CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Petrolia, CA

Sun forecast for Petrolia — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Petrolia Journal
Petrolia Journal
 8 days ago

(PETROLIA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Petrolia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Petrolia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bofwZJU00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Petrolia Journal

Petrolia Journal

Petrolia, CA
12
Followers
221
Post
384
Views
ABOUT

With Petrolia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy