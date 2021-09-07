CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winnett, MT

Sun forecast for Winnett — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Winnett Journal
Winnett Journal
 8 days ago

(WINNETT, MT) A sunny Tuesday is here for Winnett, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winnett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0bofwVma00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winnett, MT
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Mt#Nws
NBC News

504-pound alligator suspected of killing Louisiana man during Ida found with human remains in stomach

Authorities captured a 504-pound alligator suspected of attacking and killing a 71-year-old man in Louisiana during Hurricane Ida. The 12-foot reptile was found in the Avery Estates area near Slidell, a city on Lake Pontchartrain across from New Orleans, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. It was close to the location where Timothy Satterlee Sr., a man who survived the devastating wrath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, went missing in Ida floodwaters on Aug. 30.
LOUISIANA STATE
Winnett Journal

Winnett Journal

Winnett, MT
1
Followers
152
Post
65
Views
ABOUT

With Winnett Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy