Elida, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Elida

Elida Journal
Elida Journal
 8 days ago

ELIDA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bofwIYN00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

#Newsbreak#Nws
Elida, NM
