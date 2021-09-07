Daily Weather Forecast For Effie
EFFIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
