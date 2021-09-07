Beverly Weather Forecast

BEVERLY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Haze High 89 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze High 90 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, September 9 Haze High 87 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Haze High 82 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.