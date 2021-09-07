CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Simeon, CA

San Simeon Weather Forecast

San Simeon Updates
San Simeon Updates
 8 days ago

SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0bofw8oM00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

September 14, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update

It was an unusually warm morning with lows over much of the area at 70-74. The typical cool spot, Cass County Airport, dropped to 66. As of 1:30 p.m., temperatures are 86-90 with dew points 66-70. Heat indices are running 89-96. Winds are southwest at 15-28 mph. There is a...
CASS COUNTY, IN
Claymont (DE) Weather Channel

Claymont Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Claymont: Tuesday, September 14: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, September 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and
CLAYMONT, DE
Freedom (CA) Weather Channel

Freedom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Freedom: Tuesday, September 14: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, September 15: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 16: Partly sunny during the day; while
ENVIRONMENT
Bellmawr (NJ) Weather Channel

Bellmawr Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bellmawr: Tuesday, September 14: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, September 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 16: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, September 17: Chance
BELLMAWR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Simeon, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron, Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SANILAC AND SOUTHEASTERN HURON COUNTIES At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ubly, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Harbor Beach around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Tyre, Ruth, Redman, Palms, Parisville, Helena, White Rock, Rapson, Verona and Minden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HURON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sanilac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANILAC COUNTY At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Applegate, or near Croswell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Lexington around 635 PM EDT. Port Sanilac around 640 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Richmondville and Forester. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY At 603 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw, or 9 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported wind damage in the Ordway area. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink and Cheraw. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
Peninsula Digest

Daily Weather Forecast For San Mateo

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Mateo: Wednesday, September 15: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, September 16: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, September 17: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, September 18: Mostly
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Francisco: Wednesday, September 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 16: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, September 17: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 18:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Simeon Updates

San Simeon Updates

San Simeon, CA
10
Followers
232
Post
580
Views
ABOUT

With San Simeon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy