Dell City, TX

Tuesday set for rain in Dell City — 3 ways to make the most of it

Dell City News Beat
Dell City News Beat
 8 days ago

(DELL CITY, TX) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Dell City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dell City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bofw5AB00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dell City, TX
Dell City News Beat

Dell City News Beat

Dell City, TX
ABOUT

With Dell City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

