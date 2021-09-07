Rockland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROCKLAND, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas Of Smoke High 89 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 57 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



