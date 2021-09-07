Daily Weather Forecast For Fargo

FARGO, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 9 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



