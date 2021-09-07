4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Portage
GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 62 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
