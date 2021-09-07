4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Portage

GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 62 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 40 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 9 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.