EarthTalk – Can manufacturing in space help with environmental problems?
Dear EarthTalk: Is so-called "Off-Earth Manufacturing" really the environmental panacea that Jeff Bezos and other proponents say it is?. In July 2021, Richard Branson rocketed into suborbital space aboard a craft he helped fund, launching a new era of commercial space travel. About a week later, Amazon's Jeff Bezos flew into space on his own Blue Origin rocket. Both rockets emitted plumes of white smoke and tons of kerosene, releasing more greenhouse gases in a few minutes than a typical car would over two centuries. These rockets also emitted black carbon--or soot--into upper layers of the atmosphere, contaminating the air for years to come.kiowacountypress.net
