CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

EarthTalk – Can manufacturing in space help with environmental problems?

kiowacountypress.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear EarthTalk: Is so-called "Off-Earth Manufacturing" really the environmental panacea that Jeff Bezos and other proponents say it is?. In July 2021, Richard Branson rocketed into suborbital space aboard a craft he helped fund, launching a new era of commercial space travel. About a week later, Amazon's Jeff Bezos flew into space on his own Blue Origin rocket. Both rockets emitted plumes of white smoke and tons of kerosene, releasing more greenhouse gases in a few minutes than a typical car would over two centuries. These rockets also emitted black carbon--or soot--into upper layers of the atmosphere, contaminating the air for years to come.

kiowacountypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
hackaday.com

Pinning Tails On Satellites To Help Prevent Space Junk

Low Earth orbit was already relatively crowded when only the big players were launching satellites, but as access to space has gotten cheaper, more and more pieces of hardware have started whizzing around overhead. SpaceX alone has launched nearly 1,800 individual satellites as part of its Starlink network since 2019, and could loft as many as 40,000 more in the coming decades. They aren’t alone, either. While their ambitions might not be nearly as grand, companies such as Amazon and Samsung have announced plans to create satellite “mega-constellations” of their own in the near future.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Can space-based technologies help manage and prevent pandemics?

To the Editor—The COVID-19 pandemic has put the world at a standstill and has changed the way everyone works, communicates, studies and provides healthcare. Global vaccination strategies offer hope, but many health inequalities hinder access to vaccines, and there are increasing concerns about SARS-CoV-2 variants. All professions are exploring innovative...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
10NEWS

How a battery could help end the looming space debris problem

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — There's a universal consensus that a growing space junk problem is lurking just beyond Earth's atmosphere. But the question remains, how do we fix it?. Well, scientists and engineers at The Aerospace Corporation's Center for Space Policy and Strategy think they've found a sustainable solution — batteries.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ncadvertiser.com

Commentary: EarthTalk by Roddy Scheer and Doug Moss - Is manufacturing's future really in space?

Is so-called “Off-Earth Manufacturing” really the environmental panacea that Jeff Bezos and other proponents say it is?. In July, Richard Branson rocketed into suborbital space aboard a craft he helped fund, launching a new era of commercial space travel. About a week later, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos flew into space on his own Blue Origin rocket. Both rockets emitted plumes of white smoke and tons of kerosene, releasing more greenhouse gases in a few minutes than a typical car would over two centuries.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Arizona Daily Sun

EarthTalk: What is 'slow fashion?' Does it relate to sustainability?

Dear EarthTalk: What is “slow fashion?” Does it relate to sustainability?. In the U.S., millions of shoppers pack clothing stores, excited to key into the newest trends while paying low prices. On the other side of the world, low-wage workers — many of them young girls — are crushed under the hammer of “fast fashion” (the mass production of cheap, poor quality, disposable clothing), laboring without safety protections or adequate rights. Fast fashion’s impacts on both the environment and human rights are evident, and slow fashion may just be the only solution to a greener future.
ENVIRONMENT
Freethink

Can we (legally) colonize space?

In 1967, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union came together to draft the Outer Space Treaty — now signed by more than 100 countries — intended to facilitate the peaceful exploration of space. Written in the Cold War era, in a climate of fear, “it was really about not putting nukes in space,” Jim Dunstan, founder of Mobius Legal Group and General Counsel at TechFreedom, told Freethink.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Space Travel#Earthtalk#Blue Origin#Space Capital#Morgan Stanley#The Space Foundation
parabolicarc.com

Novel Satellite Deorbiting Method Can Help Mitigate Space Debris Crisis

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (Aerospace Corporation PR) — The population of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) is expected to rapidly rise over the next decade, adding to those already present. Accompanying this increase of satellites is a higher risk of space junk-forming collisions between active satellites, inactive satellites or other space debris. This increased collision risk is a concern previously highlighted by The Aerospace Corporation’s Center for Space Policy and Strategy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

BAE Systems Acquires Smallsat Manufacturer In-Space Missions

FARNBOROUGH, UK (BAE Systems PR) — BAE Systems has acquired In-Space Missions, a UK company that designs, builds and operates satellites and satellite systems. The acquisition will combine BAE Systems’ experience in highly secure satellite communications with In-Space Missions’ full lifecycle satellite capability, to make a compelling sovereign UK space offer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
earth.com

Animal products linked to double the emissions of plant-based foods

A recent study published in the journal Nature Food found that global greenhouse gas emissions from animal-based foods are double the amount of emissions associated with plant-based foods. Taking farmland, livestock, and land use changes into consideration, global food production is responsible for 17,318 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually – accounting for 35 percent of all human-caused greenhouse emissions.
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

Solar Paint Transforms Your Entire House Into a Source of Clean Energy

In the U.S., solar power has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, with annual growth rates of 42%, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). New photovoltaic technologies have enabled more ways of obtaining solar energy. Apart from the classic solar panels that are usually mounted on rooftops, there are solar-powered plugs, cookers, water heaters, and even portable generators. But have you ever heard about solar paint?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Neutrino Energy: The goals and methods of energy transition have their own problems

The firm conviction of developed countries in the need to build an economy without a carbon footprint nevertheless prompts a number of topics that lobbyists are trying not to mention. The whole range of energy transition measures is aimed specifically at combating carbon dioxide, which, by the way, is a necessary component for forest growth. Could a situation arise when the struggle to limit CO2 emissions will lead to negative consequences for forests, further upsetting the ecological balance on the planet?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cosmos

What stops small farms from cashing in on carbon?

“We can automate nearly everything, can’t we? We can fly to the moon, but we can’t make one of these methods simple enough for a farmer on their own to undertake.”. Director of Carbon Farmers of Australia Louisa Kiely says there’s never been a better time to sell carbon offsets. Australian carbon credit units have existed in some form or another for a decade, and their prices are currently soaring. But, while agricultural land remains one of the most effective sinks of carbon dioxide and farmers stand to make increasing profits off selling carbon credits, there are still plenty of potholes in the back paddock.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy