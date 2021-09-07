Everglades City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, September 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.