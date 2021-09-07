Daily Weather Forecast For Kotlik
KOTLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Fog
- High 54 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Light Rain Likely
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Light Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
