4-Day Weather Forecast For Lilliwaup
LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
