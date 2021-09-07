CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savoonga Voice

Tuesday rain in Savoonga: Ideas to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(SAVOONGA, AK) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Savoonga, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Savoonga:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bofuUyH00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Light rain likely during the day; while areas of fog overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Areas Of Fog

    • High 49 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Savoonga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

