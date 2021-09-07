CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 patients report the most common long-term symptoms after having the virus

FingerLakes1
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong COVID is real for people, even those who suffered a mild case of COVID-19. Long COVID is when an individual who has had the illness still suffers side effects over two weeks after having it. Studies are still being done, but what researchers do know is that 1 in...

Lisa Price
6d ago

I had covid, I also had so called long symptoms. Most of them lasted a month or so. However, I have also had other viruses where I had symptoms that lingered at least that long. Covid is a weird nasty virus because it is the result of illegal and immoral gain of function research. It was designed to be bad. That said, as bad as it is the media makes it out to be much worse than it is.

Nellz Lee
7d ago

they need to spend some money hearing these long covered effects instead of trying to make everyone take this vaccine and giving them money for it

Fate Lachesis
6d ago

I suffered with long term effects after testing positive twice in the past 18 months. I started a regimen of lions mane, chaga, Reishi, cordyceps, maca, ashwagandha and dark cacao. Everything is in powder form and mixed to where you only take 1 teaspoon a day. I eat it in my oatmeal every morning and have been doing so for 3 weeks now. I feel fantastic. I have not felt this great since before this all started. I recommend to everyone.

EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Cosmopolitan

Mu COVID-19 variant: What is it and what are the symptoms?

Although the Delta variant has been dominating conversations and headlines surrounding COVID-19 for the last few months, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now listed a new "variant of interest." According to WHO, the Mu COVID-19 variant (also known as B.1.621) "has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties...
PennLive.com

After you’ve had COVID-19, how long does immunity last?

After testing positive for COVID-19, most people have detectable antibodies. But experts say the protection they get after having the virus is still less than when people get vaccinated. Here is a breakdown of how this works, especially as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout the nation. Does a...
WebMD

When Is a Person With COVID-19 Most Infectious?

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research delivers an answer to a burning question: When are COVID-19 patients most infectious?. The answer? Two days before and three days after they develop symptoms. The findings highlight the importance of rapid testing and quarantine if someone is feeling sick, the...
Best Life

If You Have These Symptoms, Get Tested for COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated

Early in the pandemic, we were coached on the telltale symptoms of COVID: cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of smell or taste. But with the coronavirus mutating several times over the last year and now causing some cases in fully vaccinated people, those are no longer necessarily the hallmark signs of infection. In fact, the virus is presenting so much differently amid the spread of the Delta variant that virus experts say you should no longer wait to develop a fever or lose one of your senses in order to get tested for COVID.
EatThis

5 "Very Disturbing" Delta Symptoms, Say Experts

We've become used to headlines about COVID-19 dominating the daily news. Vaccines have proven very effective in reducing the virus's ability to hospitalize or kill. But that doesn't mean the pandemic is no longer serious. Experts are still learning about COVID symptoms, particularly those that can lead to long-term effects. These are Delta symptoms some officials have frankly called disturbing. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

New COVID-19 symptom emerging, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new COVID-19 symptom, doctors say, they’re seeing in patients. An earache. This symptom, according to experts, is now being reported more and more by those who end up testing positive. With new emerging variants doctors all over the world are reporting the symptoms of...
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
southfloridareporter.com

Common Hypertension Drug May Help Treat Severe COVID-19

Approximately 14–33% of individuals with a SARS-CoV-2 infection develop severe illness, and about two-thirds of those with severe illness develop ARDS. ARDS involves injury to the lung tissue due to inflammation and the accumulation of fluid in the alveoli, the air sacs in the lungs where the exchange of gases occurs with blood vessels.
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
International Business Times

Broadcaster Suffers Rare Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect, Hospitalized

A broadcaster has shared his experience of being hospitalized after suffering a rare side effect following a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. Denham Hitchcock, a journalist for Channel 7 in Australia, took to Instagram to share his story of suffering from pericarditis nearly a month after he received a jab of the Pfizer vaccine.
Best Life

If You Have These Short-Lived Symptoms, You May Soon Have a Stroke

In the U.S., nearly 610,000 people have their first stroke every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As both a leading cause of long-term disability and death, it's important to know all of the warning signs. There are a number of major stroke signs to be aware of, but experts say a few minor symptoms are equally important, not to mention easier to miss. Because these symptoms tend to pass fairly quickly, many people ignore them, but that's not a mistake you want to make. Read on to learn which short-lived symptoms could signal a stroke on the horizon.
washingtonnewsday.com

Experts have identified five symptoms that you have had and overcome covid.

Experts have identified five symptoms that you have had and overcome covid. Five symptoms have been identified by experts that may indicate you have previously tested positive for covid-19. The five ways to determine these indicators, according to the ZOE Covid 19 Symptom Study app, include lines on your nails,...
Best Life

85 Percent of Breakthrough COVID Cases Now Have This in Common, Study Says

From major celebrities like Melissa Joan Hart and Hilary Duff to multiple U.S. senators, breakthrough COVID infections are affecting a wide range of people across the country. Since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says these breakthrough cases are to be expected. But they're increasing as the Delta variant continues to surge, signaling a need for more research about why certain people get the virus after vaccination, and what their cases look like.
