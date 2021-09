White Eagle Hall will be poppin’ on Friday, Sept. 24, with Yo La Tengo’s return to live performance in Hudson County. The sold out show is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and comes on the heels of the first anniversary of the Hoboken-based band’s latest effort, “Sleepless Night,” a six-song EP with one new tune, the windswept ballad “Bleeding,” plus covers of songs by The Byrds, The Delmore Brothers, Bob Dylan, Ronnie Lane, and The Flying Machine.

