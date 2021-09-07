4-Day Weather Forecast For Emmonak
EMMONAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Areas of fog during the day; while light rain likely then areas of fog overnight
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Light Rain Likely
- High 54 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
