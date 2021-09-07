La Barge Weather Forecast
LA BARGE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 81 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 45 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
