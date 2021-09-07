Daily Weather Forecast For Kelliher

KELLIHER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



