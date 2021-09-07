Weather Forecast For Gatewood
GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
