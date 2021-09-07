Creede Weather Forecast

CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas Of Smoke High 80 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.