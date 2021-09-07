Creede Weather Forecast
CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 80 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
