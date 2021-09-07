Presho Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
