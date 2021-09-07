CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Visit to Qatar

defense.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. On September 6, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar. Together with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary Austin thanked His Highness Al Thani for Qatar’s extraordinary support in facilitating the safe transit of U.S. citizens and Afghans and other individuals at risk from Afghanistan. They also affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Qatar strategic partnership and discussed a range of other issues related to regional security and stability.

www.defense.gov

Comments / 0

Related
defense.gov

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: There we go. Good afternoon, everybody. A couple things here at the top, if I could. You may have seen last night the DPRK fired two short range missiles towards the Sea of Japan. These launches are in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions. And these activities highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad and I think you saw the statement earlier today about that.
MILITARY
defense.gov

Global Posture Review Still On Track, Pentagon Spokesman Says

Even with all the churn in the world, DOD's global posture review is still on track and will be finished shortly, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said at a news conference today. The review will determine if the United States military has the correct number of troops in the...
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah at a Joint Press Availability

DEFENSE MINISTER AL ATTIYAH: (Via interpreter) As-salamu alaikum. First off, I would like to welcome His Excellency Secretary Blinken and His Excellency Secretary Austin. We always, when we meet our colleagues from the United States of America, we discuss about – we discuss our relations and how to improve them. Today we spoke about Afghanistan and the humanitarian work, Afghanistan and the evacuation, the technical aspects. Of course, the technical side is rather complex. I will leave that to my colleague and brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman. The floor is yours.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Secretary Lloyd J. Austin at Meet and Greet with U.S. Military and Interagency Team

SECRETARY AUSTIN: Okay, ladies and gentlemen, I’m Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense. The Secretary of State and I wanted to come by and thank you profoundly for all the great work that you have done to help so many people who were in need. Because of your hard work, your willingness to work as a part of an interagency team, this team has accomplished things that are both historic and heroic. We conducted the largest airlift in history, 124,000 people evacuated from Kabul. And when they were evacuated, they had a place to come and complete their further – their initial processing and then begin to move onward to a new life in the United States of America or to another place that they may be headed.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Secretary Of Defense#Pentagon#Qatari#Afghans#State Department
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken Travels to Qatar To Advance Bilateral Ties

“Qatar is a vital partner for the United States in so many different areas:  of course, hosting our service members, a strong economic partner; but beyond that, really a partner in trying to advance peace, trying to advance progress in the region, and of course, to stand against terrorism.”. – Secretary Antony...
EDUCATION
Voice of America

Blinken to Visit Qatar, Germany for Afghanistan Diplomacy

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Qatar on a trip that will also take him to Germany for talks with important U.S. allies on the situation in Afghanistan. “Departing for Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany where I’ll have the opportunity to thank our Qatari and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Doha, QA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Qatar
MilitaryTimes

US pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. has removed its most advanced missile defense system and Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, even as the kingdom faced continued air attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show. The redeployment of the defenses...
MILITARY
defense.gov

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Remarks at the September 11th Observance Ceremony (As Delivered)

As Delivered by General Mark A. Milley, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff. Mr. Secretary, distinguished guests, thank you for participating in this morning’s ceremony. But most importantly, I want to thank the people we’re here for today: the survivors of the murderous attack on this building and the families of the fallen. Thank you all for participating and we are all deeply humbled to be standing here on this sacred ground.
MILITARY
defense.gov

Austin, Milley Call on Americans to Remember, Honor 9/11 Victims

Americans must remember what happened on this date 20 years ago and rededicate themselves to defending the idea of America, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said at a Pentagon ceremony honoring those killed in the terror attack on the Pentagon. ''As the years march on, we must ensure...
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken’s Remarks on Afghanistan

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good evening, everyone. Eighteen days ago, the United States and our allies began our evacuation and relocation operation in Kabul. As you just heard from the Pentagon, a few hours ago, that operation was completed. More than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. That includes...
U.S. POLITICS
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: 4 Chinese warships off Alaskan coast; US military releases photos

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships traveled within 46 miles of Alaska’s Aleutian Island coast last month and were photographed by U.S. Coast Guard images released on Sunday. The images, taken by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, spotted the Chinese ships on Aug. 30 inside the U.S. exclusive economic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy