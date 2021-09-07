Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Visit to Qatar
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. On September 6, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar. Together with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary Austin thanked His Highness Al Thani for Qatar’s extraordinary support in facilitating the safe transit of U.S. citizens and Afghans and other individuals at risk from Afghanistan. They also affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Qatar strategic partnership and discussed a range of other issues related to regional security and stability.www.defense.gov
Comments / 0