Fernwood Weather Forecast

FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Haze High 86 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Haze High 84 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Haze High 77 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.