Gary, WV

Tuesday has sun for Gary — 3 ways to make the most of it

Gary Post
Gary Post
 8 days ago

(GARY, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gary. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gary:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0boft8qZ00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

