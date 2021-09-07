Bath Weather Forecast

BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.