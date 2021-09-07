Crescent Weather Forecast
CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 42 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 86 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 9
Patchy Smoke
- High 81 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Patchy Smoke
- High 78 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
