Crescent Weather Forecast

CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Smoke High 90 °F, low 42 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 86 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, September 9 Patchy Smoke High 81 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Patchy Smoke High 78 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.