4-Day Weather Forecast For Jordan
JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0